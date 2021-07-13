PHOTOS: Nivetha Thomas rushes to her car amidst rain post shoot wrap in Hyderabad

Nivetha Thomas along with Regina Cassandra has kickstarted shooting for the upcoming Telugu action film Saakini Dhaakini.

Vakeel Saab actress Nivetha Thomas was spotted yesterday on the sets of her upcoming film in Hyderabad. The stunner was clicked while she was rushing towards her car amidst heavy rain. One can see, Nivetha is sporting a simple look in a black tee and denim jeans with her hair tied in a ponytail. The actress along with Regina Cassandra has kickstarted shooting for the upcoming Telugu action film Saakini Dhaakini, an official remake of the Korean film Midnight Runners.

The story of the film is about two students at a police academy and how they unmask a gang of human traffickers. The original version of the film featured two male actors in the lead while the Telugu remake will see two leading ladies. The project is being bankrolled by Suresh Productions. Regina was last seen in Tamil thriller Chakra while Nivetha was seen in Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab.

