Photos Of The Day: Samantha's Siberia trip, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan's moments from Varun Tej's engagement

The South industry is buzzing with trending news this weekend because of Varun Tej's engagement with Lavanya Tripathi and Sharwanand's wedding with Rakshita Reddy. As many celebs have come together under one roof for special occasions, photos are going viral on social media. Varun Tej's cousin brother Ram Charan and pregnant wife Upasana, Allu Arjun and Sneha, uncle Pawan Kalyan attended his engagement and their pics have set the internet by storm. Apart from this, Samantha shared pics from Siberia and it's beyond aesthetic.

Here are the top viral photos of the day, check out below:

Ram Charan says 'I love you guys' to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

Varun’s cousin Ram Charan and his pregnant wife Upasana Konidela also attended the engagement ceremony. The parents-to-be couple took to Instagram and congratulated the newly engaged couple. The RRR actor wrote, “Varun & Lavanya, love you guys. Heartiest congratulations," as he shared a picture with Varun-Lavanya and his wife Upasana.

Pregnant Upasana welcomed Lavanya into the Mega family and also expressed her excitement about the wedding. She shared the photo and wrote, “Welcome to the Konidela family, dearest Lavanya…Looking forward to celebrating my dearest thodi kodalu. Varunnnnnn soooooo happy for you."



Pawan Kalyan blesses Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi at engagement ceremony

Pawan Kalyan, the uncle of Varun Tej and brother of Naga Babu, also attended the engagement ceremony with Lavanya Tripathi. The Powerstar looked dapper in semi-formal attire in denim jeans paired up with a brown shirt. Pictures of his visit and gifting a bouquet to the couple have gone viral. The Kushi actor also posed with the newly engaged couple for a family photo. The hush-hush engagement was held on June 9 at Tej's luxe Hyderabad residence. The entire mega family attended Varun and Lavanya's engagement ceremony and blessed them.

Samantha gives glimpse of Siberia trip as she shoots for Citadel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in Siberia shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel. Directed by Raj and DK, Varun Dhawan is the lead actor. The actress took to Twitter and timelined her trip to Siberia with a few photos. In the first photo, she is seen sitting on a couch and flaunting her radiant smile for the lens. The actress is seen in a brown-hued woolen top with blue jeans, left her hair left open and opted for no makeup, and completed it with a pair of specs. The next picture shows the skyline and the beautiful city outside the window.

The third pic is of Samantha posing with director Raj and DK. The duo can be seen in the background of a sea or lake with their face away from the camera.

Balakrishna's next with Bobby goes on floors

After Bhagavanth Kesari with Anil Ravipudi, Nandamuri Balakrishna is teaming up with director Bobby of GodFather fame for his next. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, the special announcement has been made. The film also went on floors today and the makers have also shared a few photos, which are going viral.

The team also released a concept poster of the tentatively titled film NBK109 it features an alcohol bottle, an axe, a sickle and many more weapons in a toolbox. The tagline reads, “The World Knows Him But No One Knows His World.” Also, they have started it as “Violence Ka Visiting Card”. The film is bankrolled by Sithara Entertainment and Fortune Four Cinema.



Allu Arjun and Sneha congratulate the newly engaged couple

Allu Arjun and his Sneha Reddy also congratulated the newly engaged couple, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. The star wife took to Instagram and shared a photo featuring her husband along with Varun and Lavanya from the engagement ceremony as she sent wishes. For the family event, the Pushpa actor wore a beige kurta set with a blue embroidery design, whereas his wife complemented him in ink blue saree. They looked perfect as always.



