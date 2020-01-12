PHOTOS: Oh Baby star Samantha Akkineni looks surreal in a bright yellow at the Zee Telugu Awards

The Zee Telugu Awards sure turned out to be a star-studded affair and Oh Baby star Samantha Akkineni made for a stunning appearance. Check out the photos here.

Samantha Akkineni is definitely one of the most talked about South stars and the actress has been in the news for her phenomenal performances so far, and also the ones that are yet to come. Samantha's social media presence too, is one to look out for as she keeps sharing photos, giving us a glimpse of what does her everyday life looks like. Apart from her work and social media presence, she also has a good sense of fashion and often has out attention with her outfits.

For the Zee Cine Telugu Awards 2020, the Oh Baby actress decided to wear a super bright yellow netted dress while flaunting sleek hair. Samantha has always kept her outfits rather simple, and for the awards too, it was no different. She kept makeup to a minimum while letting the dress speak for itself. She sported a pair of earrings along with the dress and had heels to go with them.

Check out Samantha Akkineni's photos from Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 here:

On the work front, the teaser of Jaanu released just recently, and it seems to have done quite the justice to Kollywood film 96, which stars Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha in the lead roles. Samantha also took to Twitter as she highlighted how she made sure that she did not copy Trisha, but added her own flavour to it, and fans do agree.

