PHOTOS: Paps click Mohanlal at Jaisalmer airport amidst Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding coverage

Mollywood superstar Mohanlal was papped at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan airport today, February 8. The actor was in Jaisalmer for the shooting of Lijo Jose Pellissery's film, Malaikottai Valiban. One can see in the photos, Mohanlal is sporting a formal look as he gets clicked arriving at the airport after wrapping up his portion for Malaikottai Valiban. Keeping his airport look cool and classy, Mohanlal accessorised with a pair of sunnies. The paps clicked him at the airport while covering Bollywood couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. They tied the knot yesterday in Jaisalmer. Recently, a video of Mohanlal getting a warm welcome at a hotel in Jaisalmer surfaced on social media. He was welcomed in a true Rajasthani style. On reaching the film's set, he also posted some BTS photos announcing his new project. "To all those eyes and ears for Malaikottai Vaaliban, hey, we begin today!," he wrote on Twitter. Reportedly, Mohanlal is playing the role of a wrestler in the film. The veteran actor is taking intense training sessions for the film.

Check out his latest airport photos below:

Malaikottai Valiban will feature a stellar star cast including some of the finest talents of the Malayalam, Tamil, Marathi, and Bollywood film industries. Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni is said to be a part of the film. The big-budget venture is jointly produced by John and Mary Creative, Maxlab, and Century Films. Lijo Jose Pellissery, recently revealed that there is an interesting reason behind giving a Tamil language title to the Mohanlal starrer and promised to reveal it at a later stage.