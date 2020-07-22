PHOTOS: Pawan Kalyan gets clicked at his farmhouse in Hyderabad as he spends quality time away from work
The Power Star of the south film industry, Pawan Kalyan got clicked at his farm house in Hyderabad. The southern actor cum politician was seen spending quality time away from work. Pawan Kalyan was seen in a white shirt and a mask. The Gabbar Singh actor was seen reading a book at his farm house. On the work front, the Power Star Pawan Kalyan will be seen essaying the lead role in the much-awaited drama, called Vakeel Saab. This film is helmed by ace south director Venu Sriram.
The film Vakeel Saab is a southern remake of Bollywood film called Pink. The film, Vakeel Saab will feature the south actor Pawan Kalyan in a lawyer's role which was originally essayed by the Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The film Vakeel Saab is among the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The Pawan Kalyan starrer was expected to hit the big screen in the month of May. But, due to the COVID 19 pandemic crisis, all the filming and production work was shut down.
The theatres too were closed and now, the makers are hoping to resume the shoot after the COVID 19 situation gets under control. Some state governments have reportedly allowed the shooting of films to resume. The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting for the Pawan Kalyan film to hit the big screen.
Anonymous 7 minutes ago
The Covid pandemic is doing a lot of help to film people especially all the established actors families to spend maximum time in a day together with family members which they might not have got this type of long vacation in farm houses and spacious bungalows in their careers for the first time .can't say about the actors feelings,but family members wife and children who must be missing them for most of the time must be very happy.But our sympathies to all the families of other small actors and artisans who must be suffering monetarily for lack of work,and all these rich established actors should help liberally by donating to the artists association who should inturn help all those poor families with monthly ration till Covid is over