PHOTOS: Pawan Kalyan gets spotted at Hyderabad airport with family as they return from Christmas holidays

Pawan Kalyan, who will be seen in the Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink, was spotted at Hyderabad with his family, as they were returning from Christmas holidays.

Pawan Kalyan, who is back to the Tollywood industry after a year, was seen along with his family at Hyderabad airport. He was seen in a beige sweatshirt and a pair of casual denim pants. While his wife was seen along with his two kids, the family looked all things love. He was seen with a thick beard and we wonder if it will probably be his look for his upcoming movie.

Check the pictures here:

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the Telugu remake of Hindi film, Pink. Pawan will be joining the sets of the film in February 2020. Due to his political commitments, Pawan Kalyan stayed away from the limelight. His last film was Agnyaathavaasi, which released in 2018. The actor was in the headlines recently, after he made a controversial statement about the Hyderabad rape accuse. He said that he was against death penalty for the accused.

Kalyan was quoted as saying by News18, “Across the country, the public is demanding that the accused be hanged and killed. My point is, why do you people want to go to such extreme levels? In case of incidents like these, we shouldn't make such demands.” He also occupied the headlines earlier this month, after his brother Chiranjeevi, welcomed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s idea of having ‘three separate capital cities’. As Pawan had a difference in opinion with his brother in this issue, they both made headlines.

Credits :KAMLESH NAND

Read More