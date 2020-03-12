PHOTOS: Pawan Kalyan launches Sai Dharam Tej's next with director Deva Katta

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The shooting of Sai Dharam Tej starrer goes on floors from today and none other than Pawan Kalyan graced the event as the chief guest.

After his last film Prati Roju Pandage, Sai Dharam Tej has geared up for his next film with director Deva Katta. The film will star Nivetha Pethuraj in the female lead role. The shooting of the film goes on floors from today, March 12 and none other than Pawan Kalyan graced the event as the chief guest. The upcoming untitled film #SD17 has been launched today with a ceremony in presence of the lead cast. One can see in the photos, Pawan Kalyan along with Sai Dharam Tej and Nivetha holding the clapboard at the launch of the upcoming Telugu film.

Taking to Twitter, SDT wrote, "Words are falling short for this moment...thank you so much @PawanKalyan mama for gracing the opening of our film with @devakatta garu and my producers #Bhagwan and #pullarao garu. Music by my favourite #manisharma garu and a @Shamdat2 visual...need all your blessings and love." The upcoming Sai Dharam Tej starrer will have music by Mani Sharma and will be produced by Bhagawan.

According to media reports, the film is going to be gritty social drama and the male lead actor will be seen in never before character.

Meanwhile, Sai Dharam Tej is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Solo Brathuke So Better. The actor has kick-started dubbing session for the same.

