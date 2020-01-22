PHOTOS: Pawan Kalyan spotted at Hyderabad airport after wrapping up first schedule of Pink Telugu remake

The actor-politician Pawan Kalyan was spotted at the airport today in an all-white look as he was making his way inside the airport.

The Telugu remake of Bollywood film Pink featuring Pawan Kalyan went on floors recently in Hyderabad. The film has been the talk of the town since its inceptions as it marks Pawan Kalyan's comeback to the South cinema. The actor-politician has wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Hyderabad. Pawan Kalyan was spotted at the airport today in an all-white politician look as he was making his way inside the airport. Besides shooting for the film, he is also taking time out and focusing on his Jana Sena Party.

Talking about Pink Telugu remake, according to media reports, Nivetha Thomas will play the role of from the original version. Ananya Nagalla and Anjali are also a part of the film. The courtroom drama, which deals with the real issues is set to hit the screens in summer 2020. Meanwhile, a few pictures from the sets of PSPK 26 surfaced on social media and it created a huge buzz among the moviegoers.

While Hindi version featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, the Tamil version which released last year featured Thala Ajith. The Hindi and Tamil versions have set huge expectations among the audience. It remains to see what's in the stores for the Telugu audience with Pink remake.

Pawan Kalyan had created his own party in 2014 called Jana Sena Party. He is returning to the big screen after a long break.

