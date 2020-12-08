PHOTOS: Pawan Kalyan spotted at Udaipur airport with son Akira as he arrives for Niharika Konidela's wedding

As Niharika Konidela is set to tie the knot in Udaipur, superstar Pawan Kalyan has arrived in the city for the grand wedding.

It hasn’t been long when Southern beauty Kajal Aggarwal had married her beau Gautam Kitchlu in a grand ceremony. And now the South Indian film industry is gearing up for yet another grand wedding. We are talking about Niharika Konidela’s wedding with Chaitanya VJ. The couple had announced their engagement earlier this year and are set to tie the knot tomorrow in Udaipur. In fact, their pre-wedding ceremonies have begun and several A-listers from the industry have been marking their attendance.

As per a recent update, Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan has also reached Udaipur to attend Niharika’s wedding. The Vakeel Saab actor was papped at Udaipur airport today. In the pics, Pawan was seen wearing a comfy white coloured kurta pyjama which he had paired with brown floaters as he stepped out of the airport. He was accompanied by his elder son Akira Nandan. Interestingly, while Pawan had missed Niharika and Chaitanya’s sangeet ceremony, he has arrived just in time for the bride’s mehendi ceremony.

Take a look at Pawan Kalyan’s pics from Udaipur airport as he arrives in the city for Niharika Konidela’s wedding:

To note, apart from Pawan, Niharika’s wedding ceremonies have been graced by big shots like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun etc. While the couple will take their nuptial vows tomorrow, it is reported that they had their traditional pelli kuturu and pelli koduku ceremonies in Hyderabad in the presence of their respective family and close friends before leaving for Udaipur for their fairytale, starstudded wedding.

Also Read: Niharika Konidela looks ravishing in a blue cutout gown by Shantanu & Nikhil on her Sangeet night; See PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×