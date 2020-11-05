PHOTOS: Pawan Kalyan takes Hyderabad metro to reach the sets of Vakeel Saab; Interacts with fellow passengers

Photos of Pawan Kalyan in Hyderabad metro surfaced online, where he was seen in the avatar of 'Vakeel Saab'.

Since yesterday, Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s photos from the sets of his upcoming film Vakeel Saab have been making the rounds on social media. Today, photos of the actor in Hyderabad metro have surfaced, and it is being reported that the actor has taken the metro train to reach the sets of the film. In the photos, he can be seen in black suit and white shirt, and he can also be seen having some light interactions with other passengers.

Pawan Kalyan joined the sets of his upcoming film Vakeel Saab in Hyderabad, and the shooting is going on at a brisk pace. It was reported sometimes back that the actor has plans to finish the shooting in one schedule for 10 days. Reports suggested earlier that the makers were eyeing for Sankranti 2021 release. It was expected that the teaser of the film will be released on October 25 on the occasion of Dussehra. However, to the disappointment of the Power Star’s fans, it did not happen.

Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla will be seen as the leading female cast of the film, while Pawan Kalyan will be seen playing the lawyer, who advocates for the victims. Meanwhile, Sithara Entertainments had announced that they will be bankrolling Pawan Kalyan’s next film directed by Saagar K Chandra, with music by S Thaman. It is anticipated that this is the official Telugu remake of Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

