PHOTOS: Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Lezhneva spotted at Hyderabad airport with kids amidst divorce rumours

Anna's presence in the city shut the rumours and it only proves that all is well between Pawan Kalyan and his Russian wife.
34468 reads Mumbai Updated: December 17, 2020 12:52 pm
Pawan Kalyan, Anna Lezhneva kids airport PHOTOS: Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Lezhneva spotted at Hyderabad airport with kids amidst divorce rumours
Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Lezhneva was spotted at Hyderabad airport today as she arrived with kids, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich. One can see in the photos, Anna is holding son Mark's son, while Polena is also seen ahead walking as they step out of the airport. Recently, Pawan Kalyan with son Akira and daughter Aadhya (kids from his first marriage with Renu Desai) graced Niharika Konidela's wedding, while Anna and kids were nowhere seen at the family occasion. 

Since they were missing from the mega family's event, speculations started doing rounds that Pawan and Anna have parted ways. However, Anna's presence in the city shut the rumours and it only proves that all is well between Pawan Kalyan and his Russian wife. Meanwhile, Anna has got a complete makeover and has cut her hair short. A lot of fans who saw her at the airport were stunned by Anna's new look. 

Check out photos below: 

The Jana Sena Chief got married to Anna in 2013 and the couple welcomed their son in 2017. Reportedly, Polena is their daughter born in 2013. 

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan is busy with the shooting of Venu Sriram’s Pink Telugu remake titled Vakeel Saab. The film also stars Anjali and Nivetha Thomas in the lead roles. 

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

