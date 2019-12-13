PHOTOS: Pooja Hedge and Rakul Preet Singh keep it colourful and desi in two bright ethnic outfits

South and Bollywood beauties, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde were spotted in two colourful and desi bright ethnic outfits.

The gorgeous South and Bollywood beauties, Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde were spotted earlier today in Mumbai. The actress grabbed all the attention with their desi looks as they were papped in the city at different places. Rakul Preet Singh was clicked in a gharara dress with a dupatta and juttis. She looked pretty as always in minimal makeup and bright lips. Rakul is one of the South actresses who never fails to grab our attention with her style statements.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde was also spotted in her stunning desi look. The actress kept it colourful and desi in a bright ethnic outfit. One can see in the photos, Pooja looks as fresh as a daisy in a green outfit as she poses for the shutterbugs. Isn't she looking stunning as ever? Keeping her look as simple as she can, Pooja accessorised it with pretty earrings. Check out Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh's deis looks below as they get clicked in the city today.

On the work front, after Housefull 4, Pooja Hegde will soon kick-start shooting for Prabhas starrer Jaan. She will also be seen opposite Allu Arjun in their upcoming film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film released next year in January. Meanwhile, she is busy shooting for a film with actor Akhil Akkineni.

Talking about Rakul Preet Singh, the actress will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, who will be seen in flashback scenes.

