PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde aces the ethnic game in this embellished pink Anarkali

Pooja Hegde does not opt for ethnic wear too often, but whenever she does, she makes sure that fans take notice. The Radhe Shyam star posted a few pictures on Instagram, looking gorgeous in an embellished pink Anarkali. She accessorised her outfit of the day with jhumkas and tille wali jutti. As for the makeup and hair, Pooja Hegde kept it chic with open tresses and matt makeup.

The Beast star loves to impress the fashion police with her sartorial choices. The fashionista recently left everyone impressed with her trendy dressing sense during the prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Check out the pictures below:

Previously, the trendsetter took to the photo-sharing app and shared some stunning photographs in a white co-ord pantsuit. She completed the ensemble with matching heels and a chain necklace. These pictures were captioned, "Water break please".

Pooja Hedge also keeps the movie buffs hooked on her gripping projects. The Acharya actress has an exciting lineup for the year 2022. She is busy filming her Hindi flick, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, alongside Salman Khan right now. The shoot of the drama is underway in Hyderabad. She further has another Bollywood movie titled Cirkus in the making. This Rohit Shetty's directorial has Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Pooja Hegde has further signed up to play the leading lady opposite Mahesh Babu in the drama tentatively titled, SSMB28. This much-awaited flick is being helmed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Additionally, she will also share the screen with Vijay Deverakonda in the action-drama Jana Gana Mana. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, this film is being bankrolled by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally and Puri Jagannadh.

