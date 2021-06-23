PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde aces the gym look in neon and denim jacket

Pooja Hegde dresses her best even for her workout sessions and is all the motivation you need to hit the gym.

Pooja Hegde makes sure to step out in style, be it at the airport or while heading to the gym. The stunner was spotted today outside the gym post her workout session. One can see, Pooja carried a perfect gym look and teamed it with a denim jacket to keep it as stylish as possible. Pooja Hegde dresses her best even for her workout sessions and is all the motivation you need to hit the gym.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress never misses out on her workout even when she is busy with the shooting schedules of her films. After recovering from COVID-19, the actress is keeping herself busy and is taking up various activities to keep a positive frame of mind. The former Miss Universe India is clearly leaving no stone unturned to stay fit before she heads for the shooting of her next film Beast in Chennai. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is looking forward to the grand release of Radhe Shyam alongside superstar Prabhas. The film is directed by Radhe Krishna Kumar. She will also be seen in a cameo role in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Pooja also has Akhil Akkineni co-starrer Most Eligible Bachelor.

Pooja is having a busy year with back to back big-budget Hindi films in the kitty as well. The Pan-India actress has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus co-starring . Her next is with and is titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

