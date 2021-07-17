PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde adds colour to her active wear with yellow jacket & Louis Vuitton bag for pilates class

Pooja Hegde added colour to her all black active wear with a pinch of yellow jacket and an expensive Louis Vuitton bag as she gets papped outside her pilates class.

Pooja Hegde is one of the popular and bankable actresses now in both Tollywood and Bollywood alike. The actress has a bunch of big films like Radhe Shyam and Most Eligible Bachelor coming up in her success list. Pooja is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following with millions of followers on Instagram. She is a gorgeous woman and she never leaves a moment to make her fans go all awestruck with her divine beauty.

Pooja Hedge, who stays in Mumbai, was recently spotted by the paparazzi. As she was heading for pilates class, the actress was papped in an all black look. The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress can be seen wearing black leggings, black bralette and added colour to the entire look with a yellow jacket, which looks incredible. She also accessorised her simple look with an expensive Louis Vuitton satchel bag that's worth a whopping Rs 1,30,000 approx. Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is currently the busiest actress with back to back big budget films in the pipeline. In Telugu, the actress will be seen opposite Prabhas for the most awaited film Radhe Shyam, directed by Radhe Krishna Kumar. She is also playing a cameo role opposite Ram Charan in the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Pooja is also awaiting for the release of the Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor. The actress is currently shooting for the Tamil movie Beast, opposite Thalapathy Vijay and the Hindi movie Cirkus opposite .

