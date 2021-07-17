  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde adds colour to her active wear with yellow jacket & Louis Vuitton bag for pilates class

Pooja Hegde added colour to her all black active wear with a pinch of yellow jacket and an expensive Louis Vuitton bag as she gets papped outside her pilates class.
12310 reads Mumbai Updated: July 17, 2021 05:44 pm
Pooja Hegde spotted at her Pilates session PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde adds colour to her active wear with yellow jacket & Louis Vuitton bag for pilates class
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Pooja Hegde is one of the popular and bankable actresses now in both Tollywood and Bollywood alike. The actress has a bunch of big films like Radhe Shyam and Most Eligible Bachelor coming up in her success list. Pooja is an avid social media user and enjoys a massive fan following with millions of followers on Instagram. She is a gorgeous woman and she never leaves a moment to make her fans go all awestruck with her divine beauty.

Pooja Hedge, who stays in Mumbai, was recently spotted by the paparazzi. As she was heading for pilates class, the actress was papped in an all black look. The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress can be seen wearing black leggings, black bralette and added colour to the entire look with a yellow jacket, which looks incredible. She also accessorised her simple look with an expensive Louis Vuitton satchel bag that's worth a whopping Rs 1,30,000 approx. Take a look at the photos here: 

 

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna keeps it cool in a black shorts, tank top and hat as she gets papped at a gym; See PHOTOS

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is currently the busiest actress with back to back big budget films in the pipeline. In Telugu, the actress will be seen opposite Prabhas for the most awaited film Radhe Shyam, directed by Radhe Krishna Kumar. She is also playing a cameo role opposite Ram Charan in the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Pooja is also awaiting for the release  of the Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor. The actress is currently shooting for the Tamil movie Beast, opposite Thalapathy Vijay and the Hindi movie Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

You may like these
PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde teams her casual ripped jeans and corduroy shirt look with an EXPENSIVE Louis Vuitton bag
PICS: Pooja Hegde spotted at airport as she returns post Chennai schedule wrap of Beast
Fashion Faceoff: Pooja Hegde or Kendall Jenner; Who raised the temperature in the full sleeve black bodysuit?
Wayback Wednesday: When Allu Arjun did Pooja Hegde's makeup and showed how to become ‘Miss DJ’ on the sets
Pooja Hegde, Rashmika to Kajal Aggarwal: 6 times South divas proved stripes can INSTANTLY elevate a look
Pooja Hegde reminds us of Kareena Kapoor from K3G as she looks gorgeous in a latest beach photo