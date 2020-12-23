PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal dress up in casuals as they arrive at their respective airports

Pooja Hegde is currently gearing up for work regarding her upcoming movie Radhe Shyam. Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen in Indian 2.

When we talk about popular actresses from the South, among the first names that pop up in our minds are Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal. Both of them have proved their mettle in acting over the years in Bollywood as well as the South film industry. The two actresses are currently busy with work related to their upcoming projects. A few months ago, Kajal also tied the knot with her beau Gautam Kitchlu. And now, she is back to work again!

The shutterbugs have recently spotted but Pooja and Kajal as they arrived at the airports of their respective destinations. Talking about the former, she looked uber cool in a casual orange and blue striped top teamed up with a pair of black ripped jeans and shoes. Kajal Aggarwal, on the other hand, dons a loose grey cardigan teamed up with matching jeans. Meanwhile, both the actresses were masked up keeping in mind the current situation owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

Check out the pictures below:

Pooja Hegde will be collaborating with Prabhas for the first time in Radhe Shyam that has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. She also has Most Eligible Bachelor in the pipeline that co-stars Akhil Akkineni. Talking about Kajal Aggarwal, her fans are eagerly waiting for more updates on Indian 2 that also features Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. She will also be seen in the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Apart from that, Kajal has been roped in for the Bollywood drama titled Mumbai Saga. The actress will also be seen in the comedy-drama Paris Paris.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

