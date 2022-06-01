PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh spotted post gym flaunting their luxe handbags

Our celebrities pay keen attention to their fitness regime to look perfect on the screen. They are often seen stepping out of the gym in chic athleisure. Today, Pooja Hegde was clicked by the tabloids outside her gym in an orange T-shirt and black jeggings. She carried a black handbag for her workout equipment.

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh was also clicked after her training session. The Aiyaary actress looked stunning in a pink top and a printed jegging. She chose yellow sneakers for her day at the gym. Both the ladies gave us fitness and fashion goals with their latest appearances.

Check out the pictures below:

Now coming to their professional commitments, Pooja Hegde will soon star alongside Liger actor Vijay Dverakonda in the pan-India flick, Jana Gana Mana. The Beast actress will be seen as the leading lady in the film. Sources claim that she will start shooting for the movie in Mumbai from the first week of June. This Puri Jagannadh's directorial is currently in the pre-production phase. Jana Gana Mana is likely to be made in five different languages.

Apart from this, Pooja Hegde will also play the female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28. This untitled drama will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh also has many projects lined up for the year 2022. She will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah in the social drama, Doctor G. The project is being helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap and is financed under the banner Junglee Pictures. The actress will also work with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in the comedy flick, Thank God. The venture will reach the cinema halls on 29 July this year.

Rakul Preet Singh also has Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar's Chhatriwali and Akshay Kumar's Cinderella in the making.

Also Read: Shruti Haasan aces the mirror selfie game with beau Santanu Hazarika and poses for a hep PHOTO