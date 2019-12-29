PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde is a bundle of happiness as she enjoys her vacation in Austria

Pooja Hegde has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she is seen enjoying her holidays in Austria. Check out her latest Instagram post.

We are just a few days away from welcoming the new year and well, there’s no doubt that all of us are enjoying these moments to the fullest. Our beloved celebs from the entertainment industry are no less and have made their own set of plans for the same. While some of them have decided to spend the last few days with their near and dear ones, a few others have jetted off to exotic places for a mini vacation.

Southern beauty Pooja Hegde has also jetted off to Austria a few days back and is enjoying her holidays there. The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress has also shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks quite excited and happy! In one of the pictures, Pooja can be seen looking ecstatically at a Christmas tree while in the other picture, she is flashing her captivating smile while posing for the camera. Clad in a brown over coat and denims, the Jaan actress looks undeniably pretty.

Check out Pooja Hegde’s latest Instagram posts below:

On the work front, the year 2019 has proved to be quite lucky for Pooja as her movies like Maharshi, Gaddalakonda Ganesh and Housefull 4 have performed well at the box office. She also has some interesting projects coming up next year. Pooja will be collaborating with Prabhas for the Telugu romantic drama, Jaan which has been produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. She will also be seen along with Allu Arjun, , Nivetha Pethuraj and Jayaram in the Telugu action drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

