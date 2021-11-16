PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde dolls up for dinner time in Maldives in black dress & her smile will steal your heart

Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular actresses in the film industry. While the diva is loaded with projects in multiple languages, she decided to treat herself to a much-needed vacation to the Maldives. The actress shared some stunning pics from the tropical region and kept us glued to the phone. In the latest, the Most Eligible Bachelor actress gave a sneak peek into her dinner time in the Maldives.

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram and flaunted her dinner look, which is all about keeping it stylish in smiles. She slipped into a black one-shoulder black dress with a cut around her waist for the dinner and posed with her bright smile, which will steal your heart for sure. The actress looks gorgeous and has set major fashion goals.

Sharing the pics, Pooja wrote, "The mood’s been set for dinner tonight."

Yesterday, Pooja Hegde shared a set of pictures of herself enjoying a floating breakfast in a pool. She looks jaw-droppingly beautiful in a brown monokini.

Meanwhile, on the work front, She will be next seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. Yesterday, the first single from the film was released and is trending on social media. The stunner is also busy shooting for her upcoming Tamil titled Beast with Thalapathy Vijay.