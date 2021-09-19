PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde exudes diva vibes in one shoulder dramatic gown at SIIMA 2021
The gorgeous Pooja Hegde looked no less like a diva in a purple gown as she graced the red carpet at the awards show tonight in Hyderabad. She team her slit-cut gown with heels and completed her look with minimal makeup and shimmery eyes.
Be it at the airport or during the promotions of her films, Pooja Hegde makes sure to put her best fashion foot forward. Meanwhile, many other celebs like megastar Chiranjeevi, Rana Daggubati, Armaan Malik, GV Prakash, Sudheer Babu, actor Dhananjay graced the red carpet event.
Also Read: PHOTOS: Rana Daggubati steals the show with his style in a three piece suit as he graces SIIMA awards
On the work front, Pooja Hegde is winning hearts and has grabbed the attention of her fans by signing back to back big-budget projects. She is currently busy dubbing for Akhil Akkineni co-starrer Most Eligible Bachelor.
Besides, she is looking forward to the grand release of Prabhas co-starrer Radhe Shyam. The film is releasing next year during Sankranthi. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress also will be playing a cameo in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya.
Pooja Hegde will be seen opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the Tamil movie Beast and has SSMB28 lined up opposite Mahesh Babu.