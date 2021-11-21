PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde flaunts her love for prints in a jumpsuit as she gets papped post her Maldives vacation

Pooja Hegde returns home after a week-long vacation in the Maldives. The actress had a gala time and treated us to some stunning looks from her beachy holiday. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress is back to work and was spotted today in Mumbai in her stylish avatar. One can see, Pooja reminds us of her constant love for prints and we cannot take our eyes off her stunning look in a jumpsuit.

She completed her look for a work meeting with hair kept open in soft curls, heels and a Louis Vuitton Monogram sling bag. Loved her easy-breezy style and her outfit is a dose of fun and playfulness that you need in your wardrobe as well.

Check out the photos below:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is gearing up for the release of Radhe Shyam, co-starring Prabhas. It is scheduled to release on January 14, 2022. She also has a cameo role in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer Acharya.

Before heading to the Maldives, Pooja wrapped an important schedule of Thalapathy Vijay co-starrer Beast in Chennai.

