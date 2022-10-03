PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde flaunts her toned abs in stylish athleisure as she is clicked outside the gym

Pooja Hegde is popular for her choice of chic athleisure. The diva usually pairs her ensemble with a branded handbag and sunglasses. It is no secret that she swears by pilates to maintain her physique. Her toned abs speak volumes about her fitness regime.

Pooja Hedge is known to give both fitness and fashion goals as she steps out for gymming in her stylish athleisure. Today, the Beast actress was clicked by the shutterbugs outside a gym in another stylish workout attire comprising a jacket, a blue crop top, and black leggings. She kept her long tresses open and donned black shades. Her latest ensemble perfectly flaunted her tones abs. The Radhe Shyam star opted for black and white sports shoes for her day out at the gym. She also carried a blue handbag for her gym equipment.

Up next, Pooja Hegde will be sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu in Trivikram Srinivas directorial SSMB28. The primary schedule for the highly-anticipated drama was completed recently. Now, if the newest buzz around the project is to be believed, the second schedule will go on the floors from 10th October this year. A few high-octane action scenes were filmed with the superstar during the first schedule, choreographed by AnbAriv. Now, the second schedule will have the leading lady Pooja Hegde on board as well. For the unversed, Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Babu previously worked together in the 2019 movie, Maharshi.

Over and above this, Pooja Hegde has also been paired opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh's action entertainer Jana Gana Mana. The film has not gone on the floors yet.

Talking about her Bollywood lineup, the actress will be a part of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus.

