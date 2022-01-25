PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde gets papped after Pilates session in green and black athleisure

It looks like our day won't be incomplete without a post-workout photo from Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde. Making our day a bit exciting, Pooja Hegde was papped after yet another Pilates session. The star was papped in an olive-green halter top along with black tights. Keeping up with her current fashion tone, Pooja Hegde paired the look with a high-end handbag.

Also, a few hours ago, the actress was spotted as she decided to have a day out in Mumbai. She chose a beautiful ensemble for her day out. Pooja Hegde opted for a blue and white striped sweater and paired it with white pants. The only accessory she carried was a luxe Louis Vuitton Bag. The star did not go for heavy makeup and kept it simple with pastel colours. From athleisure to casual wear, Pooja Hegde never misses to impress us with her fashion choices.

Check out the pictures below: