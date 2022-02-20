PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde gives a stylish spin to her basic tee and joggers; Papped in Mumbai

After holidaying in the Maldives with her family, Pooja Hegde is back to the bay and is busy with the promotions of her upcoming films. The actress was spotted earlier today in Bandra and managed to grab our attention on her off-duty look. Pooja gave a stylish twist to her basic brown tee as tied it up in a knot and complemented it with pulled over joggers.

Pooja Hegde has clearly got the front-knot trend right. You can simply tie up your basic t-shirt like Pooja Hegde to make it look chic and it's the best hack to hide the tee's unflattering detail.

Check out the photos below:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has a lot of films in the kitty. She has Salman Khan's Bhaijaan, Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh, a cameo in Chiranjeevi's Acharya, and SSMB28 opposite Mahesh Babu. She is also gearing up for the release of Prabhas co-starrer Radhe Shyam and Thalapathy Vijay's Beast.

On the tremendous excitement for her upcoming films, Pooja says, "The audience has been receiving entertainment in cinemas in lesser doses than earlier. I feel responsible to deliver on what is expected of me and make their time in theatres worth it. What a blessing it is to have viewers excited for your films! I can't wait to meet the audience with these two special films of my career."

