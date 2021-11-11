PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde keeps it sporty in red athleisure for midweek pilates session

Pooja Hegde, being the fitness freak, never misses a day to sweat it out hard and keep her body fit and fab. Today, the actress was spotted post her pilates class in Mumbai. Keeping up with her sporty and stylish gym looks, the Most Eligible Bachelor actress made heads turn in athleisure as she headed home post-workout.

In photos, one can see Pooja Hegde posing for paps in all red athleisure with a bright smile and setting the mid-week mood right. She has painted the town in red as she opted for a sports bralette with matching tights, jacket, and sneakers. The actress left her hair open and looked pretty as she walked out of her Pilates class after a session. Her expensive Louis Vuttion bag with the gym look is not to be missed. She can also be seen flaunting her washboard abs and giving out major fitness goals.

Take a look at the pics here:

Yesterday, Pooja Hegde returned back to Mumbai from Chennai after wrapping a schedule of her upcoming Tamil film Beast with Thalapathy Vijay. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is set for the 2022 release.

She will be next seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is slated to release for Sankranthi next year. Pooja also has another big-budget film with Mahesh Babu, which is tentatively referred to as SSMB28.