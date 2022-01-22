PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde looks charged up in athleisure & expensive YL bag after Pilates

Pooja Hegde kept up her date with Pilates as she was snapped after her workout session in the city. The Most Eligible Bachelor star is among those celebs for whom fitness is of prime importance and she often shares glimpses from her Pilates class on social media. Keeping up with her love for fitness, she headed to sweat it out today too.

The paparazzi caught her in the frame when she was walking out of her class. In the photos, Pooja is seen looking fresh as she flaunts her bright smile in athleisure with an expensive YL bag. Well, it is kinda Pooja's signature to carry a luxe bag to her workout attire. She kept her hair straight with blacks sunglasses and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, on work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam. The film got postponed from January 14 due to COVID-19 and theatres shut down in the nation. The actress also has Koratala Siva directorial venture Acharya lined up with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal, which got postponed too. She is busy shooting for Tamil film Beast with Thalapathy Vijay.

