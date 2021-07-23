PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde looks chic in a stripes dress as she gets spotted at airport

Pooja Hegde is one of the most gorgeous actresses of this generation. The actress is not only known for her movies, but also for her beauty, charm and fashion. She is an avid social media user and has millions of followers on her social media accounts. The Radhe Shyam actress is active on social media and shares her lifestyle, experiences and explorations. Pooja is also a popular face among the paparazzi as she often gets spotted in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Today, Pooja Hegde was papped at the Mumbai airport. It is not known where she is heading to though, it might be Hyderabad or Chennai, considering her list of films. The actress is giving out major fashion cues with this simple yet chic look. in the photos, one can see, Pooja donning stripes mid-length dress, perfect for casual wear and teamed it up with a bag and ballerina shoes. Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is currently the busiest actress with back-to-back big-budget films in the pipeline. In Telugu, the actress will be seen opposite Prabhas for the most awaited film Radhe Shyam, directed by Radhe Krishna Kumar. She is also playing a cameo role opposite Ram Charan in the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Pooja is also awaiting the release of the Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor. The actress is currently shooting for the Tamil movie Beast, opposite Thalapathy Vijay and the Hindi movie Cirkus opposite .