PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde looks drop dead gorgeous in an all black lehenga and we can't stop staring

Pooja Hegde has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks drop dead gorgeous in a black lehenga. Check out her pictures.

The stunning beauty Pooja Hegde is currently on cloud nine as her recently released film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has performed well at the box office. The South and Bollywood actress is quite busy off late and has also begun shooting for her upcoming next with Prabhas. Pooja enjoys a massive fan following not only because of her acting prowess but also her unique style statements. Be it a western outfit or be it traditional wear, the actress pulls off everything perfectly.

Pooja Hegde is frequently active on social media and she often updates her fans with bits and pieces related to her daily life. The Gaddalakonda Ganesh actress has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks ravishing. Pooja is seen wearing an all – black velvet lehenga in the pictures which will surely send the fans into frenzy. The Maharshi actress opts for a peachy makeup look as she poses for the camera.

Check out the latest pictures of Pooja Hegde below:

Talking about her experience of working with Prabhas, Pooja said in an interview with Times of India, “Prabhas is always chilled out, he is so considerate. He not only loves to eat but also loves to feed. His cook brings us lip-smacking meals on the set.” The movie which has been tentatively titled Jaan has been the talk of the town ever since its inception and has also piqued the interest of the fans who are waiting eagerly to get more news about the same.

