PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde looks ethereal in a sharara as she steps out of her residence

Pooja Hegde never fails to impress us with her style statements whenever she steps out. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures.

Pooja Hegde is currently one of the most popular actresses down in the South. Not only that but she has also carved a niche for herself in Bollywood within a short span of time. With some interesting projects lined up in her kitty, it won’t be wrong to say that she is one of the most sought-after actresses in current times. Apart from her acting skills, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star is also known for her utter beauty and unique style statements.

Well, we got proof of the same a little while back when she was spotted by the paparazzi outside her residence. The actress looked remarkable in a pastel green sharara set with pink embroidery and a blue dupatta as can be seen in the pictures. Pooja also wears a pair of golden earrings and moccasins to match her outfit. Her makeup game is on point with the perfectly blushed cheeks, glittery eyeshadow, and fuschia pink lip colour.

Check out the pictures below:

Pooja Hegde was last seen in the movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Allu Arjun that was released in 2020. She is currently awaiting the release of Most Eligible Bachelor which also features Akhil Akkineni and Eesha Rebba. One of her most talked about and awaited movies is Radhe Shyam that features none other than Baahubali star Prabhas himself. It has been backed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Pooja is also a part of the comedy-drama that was announced last year. It also stars , Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma in the lead roles.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

