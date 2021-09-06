PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde looks fierce and sexy in a backless sequin dress

Pooja Hegde grabs our attention and serves major fashion goals like no other. Be it at the airport or dressing up for a promotional event, Pooja Hegde's looks prove she understands fashion and what suits her better. The stunner has treated us with another hot look that we cannot stop talking about. Taking to Instagram, Pooja posted a few photos of her in a backless sequin dress.

Sharing a monochrome photo and flaunting her outfit, Pooja captioned, "Celebrating the shadows just as much as the light." In the other photo, the Beast actress looks fierce and sexy, and it is an ultimate party ensemble. The shadows and Pooja's expressions in these photoshoot photos add a fierce vibe overall. Pooja completed her look with open wavy hair, minimal makeup and shimmery eyes.

Check it out below:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has 7 films in the kitty. She will be seen in the Hindi film 'Cirkus' with , 'Bhaijaan' with .

Pooja is also looking forward to the grand release of Prabhas co-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' 'Most Eligible Bachelor' co-starring Akhil Akkineni.

She also plays a cameo on Chiranjeevi starrer 'Acharyaa'. Besides, she has SSMB28 with Mahesh Babu and 'Beast' with Thalapathy Vijay.

