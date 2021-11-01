PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde looks pretty in orange dress; Vishal spotted in city for Enemy promotions

Pooja Hegde was spotted in and around Hyderabad city, looking all pretty and bright on a Monday afternoon. The actress can be seen looking absolutely beautiful in an orange dress with flats footwear. We couldn't stop looking at her cute smile behind the mask. A casual and stylish outfit, a total win-win look for a brunch date.

Pooja Hegde totally made our Monday much better and we made sure to take notes. The actress is currently awaiting the release of her much-anticipated film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas on January 14.

Take a look at the pics here:

Tamil actor Vishal was spotted in the city for his upcoming Enemy movie promotions. The actor can be seen in casual attire, a shirt, and black denim jeans. As he also enjoys huge popularity in Telugu states, fans are waiting for Enemy.

Recently, Tamil actor Vishal, at the promotional event of his film Enemy, promised to take care of 1800 students who were getting free education from late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The team of Enemy took pat of Green India Challenge and planted a sapling and named it after late Powerstar.

Actor @VishalKOfficial planted a sapling and named it after late Shri #PuneethRajkumar, @arya_offl and @mirnaliniravi also participated in #GreenindiaChallenge by planting saplings in Hyderabad.

Specially thanked honorable MP @MPsantoshtrs for the great initiative. @raghavtrs pic.twitter.com/zNJ0Fl3rpo — VamsiShekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) November 1, 2021

Enemy also stars Arya in the lead role along with Mirnalini Ravi and Mamta Mohandas as female leads. Enemy is an action thriller written and directed by Anand Shankar of NOTA (2018) fame. Enemy was earlier slated for release in October itself, but makers postponed it again for the Diwali release.

