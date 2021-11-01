PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde looks pretty in orange dress; Vishal spotted in city for Enemy promotions

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 01, 2021 06:48 PM IST  |  5.9K
   
Pooja Hegde, Vishal spotted pics
PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde looks pretty in orange dress; Vishal spotted in city for Enemy promotions
Advertisement

Pooja Hegde was spotted in and around Hyderabad city, looking all pretty and bright on a Monday afternoon. The actress can be seen looking absolutely beautiful in an orange dress with flats footwear. We couldn't stop looking at her cute smile behind the mask. A casual and stylish outfit, a total win-win look for a brunch date.

Pooja Hegde totally made our Monday much better and we made sure to take notes. The actress is currently awaiting the release of her much-anticipated film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas on January 14. 

Take a look at the pics here:

pooja_hegde_orange_dress.jpg
pooja_hegde_spotted.jpg

Tamil actor Vishal was spotted in the city for his upcoming Enemy movie promotions. The actor can be seen in casual attire, a shirt, and black denim jeans. As he also enjoys huge popularity in Telugu states, fans are waiting for Enemy.

vishal_spotted.jpeg
vishal_pics.jpeg
enemy_promotions.jpeg

Recently, Tamil actor Vishal, at the promotional event of his film Enemy, promised to take care of 1800 students who were getting free education from late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The team of Enemy took pat of Green India Challenge and planted a sapling and named it after late Powerstar. 

 

Enemy also stars Arya in the lead role along with Mirnalini Ravi and Mamta Mohandas as female leads. Enemy is an action thriller written and directed by Anand Shankar of NOTA (2018) fame. Enemy was earlier slated for release in October itself, but makers postponed it again for the Diwali release.

Also Read: PICS: Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj's Halloween costume is all about him & deserves attention

 

Advertisement

Credits: Kamlesh Nand


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
Optima Travel Laptop Backpack, Business Slim Durable Laptops Backpack, Water Resistant College School Computer Bag For Women & Men Fits 15.6 Inch Laptop And Notebook (grey)

Optima Travel Laptop Backpack, Business Slim Durable Laptops Backpack, Water Res...

₹549.00
₹1,499.00 (63%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
View All