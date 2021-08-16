PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde looks strikingly beautiful and aces goofy expressions in her latest photoshoot

Pooja Hegde is one of the most sought after actresses in the Indian film industry. Besides being known for her striking screen presence and acting chops, Pooja has always managed to turn heads with her gorgeous photos. Pooja has shared a few photos of herself looking stunning in a knot top and denim jeans and we cannot get enough of them.

However, her naughty and goofy expresses in the latest photos steal the attention. Sharing them on IG, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo captioned, "Singham." Pooja and her love for photoshoots is quite evident through her social media posts. Clicked by Sheldon Santos, Pooja's hair and makeup has been done by Kajol Mulani. The stunner is yet again raising the temperatures and how!

Take a look:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has an interesting line-up of films for 2021 and 2022. She has a couple of big Bollywood projects. Besides, she will be seen in a cameo role in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya.

Pooja Hegde will also be seen sharing the screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in their upcoming film, Beast. She is also looking forward to the grand release of Radhe Shyam, co-starring Prabhas. The film hits the big screen next year on Sankranti 2022.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda replies to Rashmika Mandanna on 3 years of Geetha Govindam; Says 'We did make the magic'