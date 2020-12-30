PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde looks uber cool in a chic outfit as she arrives at the Mumbai airport

Pooja Hegde was in Hyderabad for the past few days as she had been shooting for Radhe Shyam. Meanwhile, check out her exclusive pictures.

Pooja Hegde is back in Mumbai after having completed her shooting schedule of Radhe Shyam in Hyderabad. It was only a few hours earlier that she posted a picture of herself on social media while announcing the same. And now, we have got her exclusive pictures as she arrived at the airport! The actress is currently on cloud nine owing to the interesting projects that she has lined up for the forthcoming year both in Bollywood as well as the South.

Let’s have a look at the latest pictures of the Housefull 4 actress as she arrived at the city airport. Pooja, who is known for her sartorial fashion choices, looks absolutely chic here. She is wearing a white top teamed up with a pink jacket and blue jeans. The South actress also wears a pair of white shoes that compliment her attire. She is seen carrying a brown bag and also wears a mask while keeping in mind the present regulations.

Check out the pictures of the actress below:

Pooja Hegde will be teaming up with Baahubali star Prabhas for the first time ever in Radhe Shyam. The much-anticipated movie has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and its first look has been already unveiled on social media. Apart from that, the actress will feature alongside Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor. She also has Cirkus in the pipeline that will be directed by Rohit Shetty. It also features , Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma in the lead roles.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

