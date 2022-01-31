PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde nails her OOTD yet again as she makes heads turn in white salwar kameez

Pooja Hegde has been killing it recently with her fabulous appearances outside gym and classy airport looks. Every time the Radhe Shyam actress steps out, we cannot help but take note of her sassy dressing sense. Yet again, the star has made our jaws drop as she was spotted outside her vanity during one of her shoots. Pooja looked stunning with a printed white salwar kameez.

The actress looked like a sight-to-behold with subtle makeup and jhumkas. We are unable to take our eyes off her. Pooja is one of the few stars who has created a niche for herself with her acting skills and impeccable style statement. The actress has provided her fans with fashions goals time and again.

Check out the photos below:

Besides this, Pooja is also known to be a fitness junkie and is frequently spotted after her Pilates session. A few days ago, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a gorgeous white high-neck top paired with black pants and black boots. The actress absolutely rocked the airport look.

Now coming to her professional commitments, Pooja Hegde will be sharing screen space with Prabhas in Radha Krishna Kumar’s directorial Radhe Shyam. Apart from the highly anticipated project, the star will also make an appearance in Koratala Siva’s directorial Acharya. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal as leads. Both the movies are highly awaited.