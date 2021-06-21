PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde opts for a colourful workout look & gets papped post Pilates session

Pooja Hegde never misses out on her workout and makes sure to try every form of exercise including gymnastics and yoga. The stunner was spotted earlier today post her pilates session in Mumbai.

After recovering from COVID-19, Pooja Hegde is keeping herself busy with various activities to keep a positive frame of mind. She is back to grind and is keeping herself punctual even with her gym routine. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress never misses out on her workout and makes sure to try every form of exercise including gymnastics and yoga. The stunner was spotted earlier today post her pilates session in Mumbai. One can see, Pooja is looking pretty as always and has kept her workout look as colourful as possible. The stunner completed her gym look with a fanny pack.

The actress was seen flaunting her well-toned physique and glowing face as she was stepping her way to the car. Pooja Hegde is super active on social media gives us a sneak peek into her workout routines. Her Instagram is all about fashion and fitness. The former Miss Universe India sure to knows how to keep going even during such a grim situation. Pooja Hegde leaves no stone unturned to keep her body in good shape and fit.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen alongside Vijay in their upcoming film, Thalapathy 65. The shooting of the film went on floors recently and Pooja is expected to join the team soon for the second schedule.

She will also be romancing Prabhas on-screen in Radha Krishna Kumar directorial Radhe Shyam, touted to be a periodic love story. Pooja Hegde also has Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya and will be seen in a cameo role.

Pooja is having a busy year with back to back big-budget films in the kitty. The Pan-India actress has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus co-starring . Her next is with and is titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

