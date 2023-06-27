PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde opts for not-so-ordinary airport look, styles with luxe bag worth Rs 307,407

Pooja Hegde's sartorial choices are every fashion inspo. Be it at an event or airport, she makes sure to step out in the best way possible every time. On Tuesday morning, Pooja Hegde was clicked at Mumbai airport and looked beyond beautiful in the ethnic suit. She added a burst of yellow to her ethnic wardrobe and showed why it must need color.

Pooja Hegde was clicked at Mumbai airport and looked pretty in a vibrant yellow ethnic suit. She skipped her casual western look and opted for a beautiful traditional attire in the yellow ethnic suit. The actress wore a body-fit anarkali yellow suit with a matching dupatta. The full hand's yellow dress features a white threadwork around the neck and dupatta. She ditched accessories with her ethnic look and just wore strappy sandals and a luxurious bag.

Pooja Hegde always makes sure to carry a luxe bag to her every look. This time, with her ethnic attire, she carried a Dior tote bag and it's worth a whopping amount of Rs 307, 407. Simple makeup made her ethnic attire stand out.

Check out Pooja Hegde's airport photos here:



Professional front

Pooja Hegde is yet to announce her next film. She was announced to be part of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram but has backed out. The actress has backed out of the project due to changes in the shoot, script, and more. A source close informed Pinkvilla, "She was not happy with how things were proceeding and put forth her plight with the producers and director before moving out. Pooja will now shift her base to doing other films in Telugu and Hindi,”

The actress has been replaced by Meenakshi Chaudhary. According to what we have heard, Sreeleela will be stepping into Pooja Hegde's role in the film. And Meenakshi Chaudhary will be seen in Sreeleela's role.

