PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde papped in her comfy athleisure post pilates session

Pooja Hegde as we all know is an avid fitness freak and she makes sure to hit the gym no matter what time of the day. Be it yoga, pilates, boxing or heavy lifts, she loves trying different forms of exercise. Pooja Hegde was spotted by the paps outside her pilates class in Mumbai.

One can see in the photos, the Radhe Shyam actress is flaunting her 'Pilates Girl' tee teamed with shorts. When it comes to fitness, she needs no introduction. She can nail any form of exercise with so much ease and perfection. Her latest photos are proof that Pooja Hegde is looking fine and fit like always.

Check out her latest photos:

On the professional front, Pooja is looking forward to the grand release of Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film starring Prabhas in the male lead is releasing on 14 January 2022.

She is also playing cameo on Koratala Siva directorial Acharya starring Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal.

The actress will begin shooting for Tamil movie Beast's new schedule opposite Thalapathy Vijay. She is also the leading lady of SSMB28.

