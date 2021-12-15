PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde papped post pilates session; Flaunts her toned and fit body

Housefull 4 star Pooja Hegde is admired for her fitness apart from her acting skills. The South beauty was recently papped in Mumbai post her Pilates session. Pooja Hedge got her workout look spot on in a pink crop top and black tights. The actress gave a thumbs-up as she posed for the cameras.

When in Mumbai, the Radhe Shyam actress makes sure to hit the gym. Talking about her upcoming films, Pooja Hegde will feature next alongside Baahubali actor Prabhas in Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam. The film set in 1970s Europe will also star Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar and Priyadarshi in ancillary roles.

The movie financed by UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Movies and T-Series is said to be made with a whopping budget. Radhe Shyam is scheduled to hit the silver screens on 14 January 2022.

Check out the pictures below:

Besides, Radhe Shayam, Pooja Hegde will also be a part of Koratala Siva’s latest venture, Acharya. The film will see Megastar Chiranjeevi essaying the titular role and will also feature Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal as important cast. Acharya has been bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company and will be out in theatres on 4 February 2022.

Meanwhile, the Mohenjo Daro actress also has Nelson Dilipkumar’s Beast, up for release in 2022.

Also Read: Jr NTR lends his own voice in Hindi for Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's RRR; PIC