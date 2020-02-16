PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde pulls off a super stylish look as she arrives at the airport

Pooja Hedge has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she arrived at the airport a little while back. Check out the pictures of the actress.

Pooja Hegde is currently one of the most popular actresses of both the South and Hindi film industry. The promising actress is having a good run in her career since sometime specifically down in the South where she has been a part of hit movies like Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Maharshi and the latest being Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Pooja is among those actresses who know how to balance their work life and personal life well. The actress often jets off for enjoying exotic vacations.

The actress is also known for her impeccable style statements and fashion choices. As we speak of this, Pooja has been recently snapped by the shutterbugs as she arrived at the airport. The Housefull 4 actress looked uber cool and stylish in a black cami top teamed up with a pair of matching joggers and a neon coloured jacket. Pooja also wore a pair of cool shades and sported white sneakers that further complimented her attire.

Check out the pictures of Pooja Hedge below:

Talking about her latest release, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, it happens to be an action drama which also stars Allu Arjun, , Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and others in the lead roles. The movie has been produced by S. Radha Krishna and Allu Aravind. Post her stint in this movie, Pooja will be next collaborating with Baahubali actor Prabhas for the Telugu romantic drama titled Jaan. It has been produced by UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies. She will star alongside Akhil Akkineni in Most Eligible Bachelor. Pooja's first look from the movie has already become viral on social media.

Credits :Pinkvilla

