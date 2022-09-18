PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde serves up another glam look in a sexy puffy sleeves crop top and flared cargo pants
Pooja Hegde serves up another glam look and we can't stop talking about it.
Pooja Hegde’s easy-to-style evening look is stealing all the attention. The actress was spotted today evening at Mumbai’s Filmcity for the promotions of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. The cast of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus including Ranveer Singh will be seen in the finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.
Talking about her look, Pooja opted for a sexy puffy sleeves crop top, which featured a ruched, bralette-style bodice. She teamed her white top with breathable blue flared cargo pants. Pooja capped her look with light makeup, and mascara and left her hair open in soft curls. A chain necklace and a matching bracelet are just enough to add drama to her casual yet stylish look. A stand-out top like Pooja Hegde’s is all you need in your closet to look dressed up effortlessly.
Check out the photos below and share your thoughts on Pooja’s look in the comment section below:
On the work front, Pooja Hegde has an interesting lineup of films releasing in 2022-23. She is shooting for Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. Besides this, she has Trivikram’s film, co-starring superstar Mahesh Babu. The film is tentatively titled SSMB28. This will be her second film with Mahesh Babu after Maharshi (2019). The much-awaited film will hit theatres across the globe on April 28, 2023.
