PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde serves up another glam look in a sexy puffy sleeves crop top and flared cargo pants

Pooja Hegde’s easy-to-style evening look is stealing all the attention. The actress was spotted today evening at Mumbai’s Filmcity for the promotions of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. The cast of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus including Ranveer Singh will be seen in the finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Talking about her look, Pooja opted for a sexy puffy sleeves crop top, which featured a ruched, bralette-style bodice. She teamed her white top with breathable blue flared cargo pants. Pooja capped her look with light makeup, and mascara and left her hair open in soft curls. A chain necklace and a matching bracelet are just enough to add drama to her casual yet stylish look. A stand-out top like Pooja Hegde’s is all you need in your closet to look dressed up effortlessly.