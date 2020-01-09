PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde shows us how to rock the all black outfit as she arrives at the airport

Pooja Hegde has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she arrived at the airport. Check out the latest pictures of the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress.

The stunning beauty Pooja Hegde has now become a known name not only down in the South but also in the Bollywood film industry. The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress is currently on cloud nine as she had a stellar 2019 and is looking forward for some interesting projects this year too. Pooja is among those actresses who know how to balance their work life and personal life well. The Maharshi actress often jets off to exotic locales for enjoying mini vacations.

Pooja Hegde is not only known for her superb acting prowess in movies but also because of her unique style statements. The Gaddalakonda Ganesh actress has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she arrived at the airport. Pooja looked stunning in an all – black outfit consisting of a black top teamed up with a pair of matching denims and metallic blue boots. She smiled back at the shutterbugs as usual while getting clicked by them.

Check out the latest pictures of Pooja Hegde below:

On the professional front, Pooja gave some amazing hits last year including Maharshi, Gaddalakonda Ganesh and the Bollywood movie Housefull 4. This year, she will be collaborating with Baahubali actor Prabhas for the Telugu romantic drama titled Jaan. It has been produced by UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies. Pooja will also be seen in the action drama titled Ala Vaikunthapurramloo co – starring Allu Arjun, , Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and others in the lead roles. The movie has been produced by S. Radha Krishna and Allu Aravind.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

