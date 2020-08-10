PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde slays in black and white outfit as she steps out with facemask

In the photos, she can be seen in a casual black and white outfit and a sling bag. Her geometrical printed black and white palazzo went hand in hand with her black top and lacy shrug.

Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular and sought-after actresses in the South film industry. From a simple pair of yoga pants to a very elaborate lehenga, she owns her fashion game and there’s no denial about it. The Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress is an active social media user and she keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts. She is doing well for herself in the South and we can’t wait to see her on the big screens in her next film Radhe Shyam.

Today, she was spotted with a facemask as she stepped out of her home. In the photos, she can be seen in a casual black and white outfit and a sling bag. Her geometrical printed black and white palazzo went hand in hand with her black top and lacy shrug. On the work front, Pooja was last seen playing the female lead in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde's killer expressions win the internet as she shares a few stunning pictures

Check out the photos here:

She will be next seen alongside Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is bankrolled by UV Creations. Recently, the makers revealed the film’s first look poster, which was regal. The film will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. Reportedly, the makers are eying to release it in 2021. It is expected that the makers will resume the shooting as soon as the pandemic situation is contained.

Credits :Viral Bhanayi

Share your comment ×