PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde slays like a pro in floral outfit at the airport; Check it out

Pooja Hegde, who delivered a phenomenal performance in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo with Allu Arjun, was spotted at Hyderabad. In the photos, one cannot help but notice how she slays like pro and owns the casual look, as she walks at the Hyderabad airport terminal. She was seen in a casual green floral dress and styled the look with free hair and a pair of coolers. As she made an appearance at the airport, it can be noticed that all eyes are on the Gajjalakonda Ganesh actor.

On the work front, she will be seen in Akhil Akkineni’s next film Most Eligible Bachelor. The makers recently took to social media and revealed Akhil’s first look from the film. Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing screen space as the lead lady with Akhil in this flick. As far as the technical crew is concerned, Gopi Sunder will be composing music, Pradeep M Sharma will crank the camera and Marthand K Venkatesh has been roped in for editing. Media reports suggest that the music composer has completed composing all the songs for this album.

Pooja will also be seen in Jaan, which is touted to be a feel-good romantic-drama. Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady and Jaan marks her first collaboration with the Rebel Star Prabhas. She will also be seen paired up with Prabhas in his upcoming film, tentatively titled Prabhas 20. The film went on floors last month in Hyderabad. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, who is known for films like Jil and Prayanam, the first shooting schedule happened at the Annapurna Studios.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

