PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde sports a simple and casual attire as she heads towards the airport

Pooja Hedge has been recently snapped by the shutterbugs as she heads towards the airport. Check out her latest pictures.

Southern beauty Pooja Hegde is currently on cloud nine as her latest release Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co – starring Allu Arjun has received tremendous response from the audience and has been termed a super hit. The actress has experienced a steady success spree since last year with a couple of hit movies including Maharshi, Gaddalakonda Ganesh and the Bollywood movie Housefull 4. Pooja already has a massive fan following all over the country which is currently on the rise for these reasons.

Pooja Hegde is also known for her unique style statements and sartorial fashion choices. The Jaan actress has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she heads towards the airport. Pooja is seen wearing a simple striped dress which she teams up with a blue coloured stole that she drapes around her neck. She wears a pair of floral moccasins which perfectly match her outfit. The actress is spotted talking to someone over the phone as she gets clicked by the shutterbugs.

Check out the latest pictures of Pooja Hegde below:

On the professional front, Pooja is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Jaan in which she has been paired up opposite none other than the Baahubali actor himself – Prabhas. The much – awaited movie has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Pooja will also be seen in the Telugu drama titled Most Eligible Bachelor in which she has been roped in opposite Akhil Akkineni. It has been co – produced by Vasu Varma and is directed by Bhaskar. It is slated to be released in the month of April this year.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Read More