PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde is spotted in her casual and comfy travel look at Hyderabad airport

Pooja Hegde is one of a few actresses who manages to keep her style statement balanced, be it for the airport or red carpet events.

South and Bollywood beauty Pooja Hegde was spotted at Hyderabad airport today as she arrived for the shooting of her upcoming film. The stunner was spotted in her best casual yet comfy travel look. Pooja opted for denim paired with a stunning black top and a jacket. She completed her look with an orange handbag and of course, sunglasses. She looked pretty and made sure to travel in her best stylish yet comfy attire. She is one of a few actresses who manages to keep her style statement balanced, be it at the airport or red carpet events.

Meanwhile, the actress recently hit the headlines over her comment on the South film industry. The actress received backlash for the same on social media. During an interview, the young actress commented, 'South has an obsession with midriffs.' Later, the AlaVaikunthapurramuloo actress clarified that her statement was misinterpreted.

"Things I said in a recent interview are being misinterpreted. The things I said can be twisted but the love I have for Tollywood can’t be. Telugu film industry has always been vital for me. This is even known to my fans who love my movies. I always say I will never give in to misunderstandings but I will still reinstate, I will forever be indebted to the Telugu film industry," she wrote, as per a Mid-Day report.

Meanwhile, check her airport look below:

Also Read: Viraata Parvam First Glimpse: Rana Daggubati's powerful act in this intense teaser will leave you amazed

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has a lot of films in the kitty, including Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the shooting of the film was wrapped up in Italy and the makers have kickstarted new schedule in Hyderabad.

The actress will also be seen sharing the screenspace with in their upcoming film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film was announced earlier this year and will be helmed by Farhad Samji.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×