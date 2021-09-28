PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde takes her black airport look a notch higher with oversized brown jacket & LV sling

Pooja Hegde is one of the most popular south actresses. Today, the actress was spotted at the airport in a simple yet chick look. She grabbed all the eyes with a classic black outfit, which paired up with an oversized brown jacket. She also opted for black boots and an expensive Louis Vuitton sling bag. While black outfits never go out of trend, she took a notch higher with adds on, which are oomph to the look.

Pooja Hegde is not only known for her movies, but also for her beauty, charm and fashion. She is an avid social media user and has millions of followers on her social media accounts.

Take a look at the photos here:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is currently the busiest actress with back-to-back big-budget films in the pipeline. In Telugu, the actress will be seen opposite Prabhas for the most awaited film Radhe Shyam, directed by Radhe Krishna Kumar. She is also playing a cameo role opposite Ram Charan in the Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. Pooja is also awaiting the release of the Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor. The actress is currently shooting for the Tamil movie Beast, opposite Thalapathy Vijay and the Hindi movie Cirkus opposite .