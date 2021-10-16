PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde teams her black on black casual look with a Louis Vuitton cross body bag worth Rs 2.5 lakh

Pooja Hegde is known for her minimalistic and comfy style statement. She can make even a casual outfit look stylish in the best possible way. The actress was spotted today wearing black on black outfit and teamed it with black heels and an expensive Louis Vuitton cross body bag.

One can see in the photos, Pooja Hegde stepped out sans makeup and is looking pretty as always. She made her outside look super expensive with a bag that is worth Rs 2.5 Lakh. Pooja Hegde recently celebrated her birthday with close friends and family in Mumbai. She also thanked her fans and everyone for sending love and wishes.

Pooja wrote on Instagram, "Thank you for all your Birthday wishes. I genuinely had the most memorable birthday this year. To my fans and fan clubs, your enthusiasm and love keeps me going. Birthday wishes kept pouring in and I was so overwhelmed. Thank you."

Meanwhile, check out her latest photos below:

On the work front, Pooja Hegde is basking in the success of her latest film Most Eligible Bachelor, co-starring Akhil Akkineni.

Meanwhile, she is looking forward to the grand release of Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam. The much-anticipated film is releasing worldwide on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal on January 14, 2022.