PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde teams her casual ripped jeans and corduroy shirt look with an EXPENSIVE Louis Vuitton bag

Pooja Hegde owns many expensive bags and carries most of them in a simple way.

South and Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde was spotted today in Mumbai and the stunner grabbed our attention over her stylish look. Pooja kept her off duty look simple yet stylish in ripped jeans, a black tee and a corduroy shirt. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor decided to step out sans makeup and teamed her casual day look with sunglasses and an expensive Louis Vuitton bag. Yes, she teamed her outfit with an LV satchel bag that's worth a whopping Rs 1,30,000 approx. The bag comes with the signature S-lock and a removable leather tassel.

One can see in the photos, the actress is all smiles for the paparazzi before making her way inside the car. Pooja Hegde owns many such expensive bags and carries most of them in the simplest way possible. Earlier, Pooja Hegde had teamed up her gym look with a Louis Vuitton crossbody bag that was worth Rs 2.5 lakh. Check out her latest photos below.

On the work front, Pooja will be seen sharing the screen space with Prabhas in the Pan-India project, Radhe Shyam and Most Eligible Bachelor, co-starring Akhil Akkineni.

She has also kickstarted shooting for her comeback Tamil film titled, Beast. She will be seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay.

Talking about her upcoming Hindi films, she has starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. and Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Cirkus, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun Sharma.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×