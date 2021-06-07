  1. Home
PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde teams up her gym look with Louis Vuitton cross body bag worth Rs 2.5 lakh

Pooja Hegde sported a pink tank top with high waist black leggings and made her gym look as expensive as she could by teaming up with an LV bag.
South beauty Pooja Hegde is known for her simple, minimalistic and comfy style statement. Be it at the airport or red carpet, the stunner makes sure to put her best fashion foot forward. Pooja was spotted today outside her gym post workout session and she looked pretty as always. The stunner sported a pink tank top with high waist black leggings and made her gym look as expensive as she could by teaming up with an LV bag worth Rs 2.5 lakh. Also, notice her two pigtails and she totally looks adorable in it. 

Post her COVID-19 recovery, the Radhe Shyam actress is back to her routine. No matter what hour of the day it is, Pooja never misses on her workout sessions. Amidst lockdown, she has been taking a lot of fun activities at home including cooking, reading books and listening to her favourite music. Meanwhile, check out her latest gym photos below. 

Take a look: 

On the professional front, Pooja will be seen next opposite Prabhas in Pan-India project, Radhe Shyam and Most Eligible Bachelor, co-starring Akhil Akkineni. 

Talking about her upcoming Hindi films, she has Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. and Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Cirkus, co-starring  Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan and Varun Sharma. 

