PHOTOS: Pooja Hegde visits Gurudwara in Mumbai to seek blessings on Guru Nanak Jayanti

On the auspicious day of Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti, Pooja Hegde visited Gurudwara to seek blessings. The actress was spotted in a white traditional dress as she arrived to seek blessings on the birth anniversary of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak Dev. Pooja, who is in Mumbai made sure to celebrate the occasion by visiting Gurudwara in the morning. Meanwhile, many celebs have been sending virtual wishes to their fans on social media. Actress also wished fans on this special occasion.

She wrote, "Happy gurpurab." Sharing a selfie of herself, she further added, "Coz it’s his birthday today! #GuruNanakJayanti." Post Gurudwara visit, South and Bollywood beauty Pooja Hegde was spotted in her workout attire as she was heading to the gym. She was spotted wearing a pink tank top paired with leggings and flat chappals. The stunner recently returned from Italy after wrapping up an important schedule of her upcoming film Radhe Shyam, co-starring Prabhas. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is slated to release early next year.

Check out photos below:

Talking about her another Telugu project, Pooja Hegde will also feature as the female in the upcoming film titled, Most Eligible Bachelor. The film stars Akhil Akkineni in the male lead role.

Meanwhile, Pooja has kickstarted shooting of her upcoming film Cirkus in Mumbai. Starring in the lead, the upcoming Bollywood project is being helmed by Rohit Shetty.

